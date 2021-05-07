Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $135.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

FND stock opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $116.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

