FLORA GROWTH CORP. (FLGC) to Raise $15 Million in IPO

FLORA GROWTH CORP. (FLGC) plans to raise $15 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, May 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 3,300,000 shares at $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, FLORA GROWTH CORP. generated $110,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $14.3 million. FLORA GROWTH CORP. has a market cap of $189.1 million.

Boustead Securities served as the underwriter for the IPO.

FLORA GROWTH CORP. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We cultivate and process natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil and high quality cannabis derived medical and wellbeing products and intend to supply these premium products to large channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. We are an early-stage private company headquartered in Canada. Our agricultural and processing operations are in Colombia. We are an emerging growth company and just began to generate revenues in August 2020 through our Flora Beauty LLC and Hemp Textiles subsidiaries, and in December 2020 following acquisitions of our Cronomed, Breeze, and Kasa subsidiaries. We will require the funding from this offering to begin to plant, grow and harvest our cannabis products on a commercial scale, to produce oil extracts, to access needed facilities and labor and to achieve large channel distribution of our products. “.

FLORA GROWTH CORP. was founded in 2019 and has 35 employees. The company is located at 65 Queen Street West, Suite 900 Toronto, Ontario M5H 2M5 and can be reached via phone at 1 (416) 861-2267.

