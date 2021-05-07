Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Brokerages expect that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will report $3.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.29 billion. Fluor reported sales of $4.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS.

FLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,140 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,164,000. Towle & Co. increased its stake in Fluor by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after acquiring an additional 578,857 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $20,584,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.68. 2,692,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,053. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

