Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £167.26 ($218.52).

FLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a £147 ($192.06) target price (up from £143 ($186.83)) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £162.85 ($212.76) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £145.60 ($190.23) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,358 ($122.26) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £25.51 billion and a PE ratio of 511.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is £156.17 and its 200-day moving average is £145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.