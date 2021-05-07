Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLY. Cowen cut Fly Leasing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.05 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Fly Leasing from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fly Leasing from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.76.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. Fly Leasing has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $516.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth about $655,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fly Leasing by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

