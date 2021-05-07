FlypMe Trading Up 42.5% Over Last 7 Days (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 37.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. FlypMe has a market cap of $680,717.08 and $4,264.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00087375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00063895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.14 or 0.00783561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00101837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.62 or 0.09055244 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00046487 BTC.

About FlypMe

FYP is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

