FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%.

Shares of FMC traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,984. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.22. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

