Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,128 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

NYSE F opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

