Fountain Trading Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Fountain has a market cap of $822,953.83 and $7,710.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fountain

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

