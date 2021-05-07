Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $150.71, but opened at $158.99. Fox Factory shares last traded at $162.17, with a volume of 702 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Fox Factory by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.74.

Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.