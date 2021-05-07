FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

FOX traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $37.15. 100,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,033. FOX has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,032,000. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,660,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FOX by 524.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,578 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in FOX by 732.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 788,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 693,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,806,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

