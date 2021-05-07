Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.668 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Shares of FNV stock traded up C$2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$179.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,459. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$166.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$163.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 11.80. The firm has a market cap of C$34.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.66. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$165.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$181.08.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

