Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$165.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$181.08.

Shares of TSE FNV traded up C$1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$179.56. The stock had a trading volume of 236,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,007. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$166.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$163.65. The company has a market cap of C$34.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.51. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 36.68%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

