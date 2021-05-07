Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Posts Earnings Results

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $554.89 million, a PE ratio of -258.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,174 shares in the company, valued at $584,460.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 122,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $532,639.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

