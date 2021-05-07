Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock Price Down 5.1% After Earnings Miss

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.98. 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 483,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

FSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 122,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $532,639.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,207,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,564,000 after acquiring an additional 518,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 747,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 192,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 525,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 119,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 753,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 112,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $554.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

