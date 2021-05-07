Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,731. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. Frank’s International has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.51.

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

