Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRPT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Shares of FRPT traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,873. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,565.87, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,878,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,353 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

