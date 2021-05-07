Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

ULCC opened at $20.04 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

In related news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at $406,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $51,186.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557 in the last ninety days.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

