Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $249.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $175.68 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

