FunFair 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $47.11 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One FunFair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00083221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00062834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.52 or 0.00789391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00101321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,089.41 or 0.08878173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.