FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Issued By B. Riley

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Carter’s in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $6.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.63. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ FY2022 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $108.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.29. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 8.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $2,612,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Carter’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Carter’s by 423.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 368,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,752,000 after buying an additional 297,871 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $400,000.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

