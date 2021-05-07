FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Issued By Beacon Securities

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) – Beacon Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.46.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of VMD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,353. Viemed Healthcare has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

