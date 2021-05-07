FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Criteo S.A. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Criteo in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

CRTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Criteo by 845.9% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,278 shares of company stock worth $146,949. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

