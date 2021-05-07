FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Issued By Capital One Financial

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Frank’s International in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Frank’s International’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

FI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE FI opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $6,337,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Frank’s International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

