FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Issued By Truist Securiti

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.47) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.24). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17).

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KOD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $101.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.71. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

