FY2021 EPS Estimates for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Increased by Analyst

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Avis Budget Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAR. Barclays boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

CAR opened at $83.91 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

