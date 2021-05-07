FY2021 EPS Estimates for Frank’s International Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Frank’s International in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Frank’s International’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Frank’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $3.65 on Friday. Frank’s International has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 35.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,546,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 406,162 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 29.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 28.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,066,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after acquiring an additional 213,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

