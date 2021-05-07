FY2021 EPS Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Raised by Analyst

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.88. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.78.

Shares of JKHY opened at $158.47 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 49,725 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

