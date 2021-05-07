FY2022 Earnings Estimate for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Issued By Piper Sandler

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOV in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOV. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. NOV has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.22.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NOV by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 39.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NOV by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth about $1,931,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of NOV by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

