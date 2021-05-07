FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ubisoft Entertainment SA Issued By Wedbush (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.79.

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of UBSFY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 44,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,735. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -732.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

