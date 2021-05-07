FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OVID. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.86. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

