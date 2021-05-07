FY2022 EPS Estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.56.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $21.53 on Friday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

