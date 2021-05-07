FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.39. 9,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,505. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average of $79.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

