G.Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

G.Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

AVY has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.08.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $220.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.32. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.