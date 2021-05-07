G.Research Weighs in on Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – G.Research upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will earn $11.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.05. G.Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2022 earnings at $12.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on SWK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $217.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $217.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

