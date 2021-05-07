Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 1,126,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,130. The stock has a market cap of $291.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

GAU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galiano Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.