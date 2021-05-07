Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $47.16. 17,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.58%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

