GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

GAN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.

GAN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,507. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. GAN has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GAN will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,081,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GAN by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 772,503 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in GAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,182,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in GAN by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 921,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 393,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in GAN by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 628,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

