Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CFO Craig Safian Sells 1,932 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,379.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.00. The company had a trading volume of 672,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,819. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 98.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $106.57 and a one year high of $239.09.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 47,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.