Gateley (LON:GTLY) Receives Under review Rating from Shore Capital

Gateley (LON:GTLY)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Gateley stock opened at GBX 197.30 ($2.58) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The company has a market capitalization of £232.59 million and a PE ratio of 19.35. Gateley has a 12 month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 209.36 ($2.74). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 176.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.90.

Gateley Company Profile

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

