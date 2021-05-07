Gateley (LON:GTLY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $176.59

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 176.59 ($2.31) and traded as high as GBX 209.36 ($2.74). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 197.50 ($2.58), with a volume of 399,838 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £230.82 million and a PE ratio of 19.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.90.

About Gateley (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.