GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.66. 115,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.21. GATX has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $103.82.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GATX will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

GATX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.20.

In other GATX news, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $249,025.00. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,127. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

