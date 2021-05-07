GCN Coin (GCN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $60.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 90.7% against the dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $176,348.54 and approximately $60.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.75 or 0.00602934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000805 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

