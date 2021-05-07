GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.29.

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 538,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,410,000 after acquiring an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GDS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GDS by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,958,000 after purchasing an additional 327,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.39. 3,011,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.06 and a beta of 1.17.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

