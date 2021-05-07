GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in GDS were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.37.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.04.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.