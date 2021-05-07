Geeq (GEEQ) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a total market cap of $9.51 million and $293,186.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00085999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00062743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.93 or 0.00777540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00102138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,040.45 or 0.08808424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

