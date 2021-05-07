GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. GelTech Solutions shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 94,500 shares trading hands.

GelTech Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLTC)

GelTech Solutions, Inc manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and urban firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters.

