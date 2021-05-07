Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

GNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $109,549.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $151,129.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,523,457 shares of company stock valued at $48,006,920 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

