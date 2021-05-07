Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $406.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $383.00 to $406.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.69.

Shares of GNRC traded up $9.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $327.68. 15,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,255. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.13. Generac has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Generac will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock worth $14,942,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1,020.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

