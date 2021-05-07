General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in General Dynamics by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $192.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

